BASHAR AL-ASSAD’S FLIGHT from Syria has triggered celebrations across the country, and around the world, at the end of his oppressive rule.

Crowds cheered in the streets as Islamist-led rebels swept into Damascus, where celebratory gunfire erupted as five decades of brutal Baath party rule came crashing to a dramatic end.

Syrians in Ireland have also taken to the streets to celebrate the fall of the Assad regime.

Assad, who had been in power for 24 years, and his family have reportedly fled to Moscow.

His government fell 11 days after the rebels began a surprise advance, more than 13 years after Assad’s crackdown on anti-government protests ignited Syria’s civil war — which had become largely dormant until the rebel push.

Are you a Syrian living in Ireland? We want to hear from you:

What are your thoughts on the Assad regime falling?

When did you leave Syria and do you still have family there?

Are you concerned about the future of your country?

Do you plan to return to Syria at some point?

Please share your experiences by emailing a paragraph or two (around 200-250 words max) to answers@thejournal.ie or by clicking the button below.

Please include your name, age and location, or tell us if you would like to remain anonymous.

Contains reporting from © AFP 2024