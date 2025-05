AMERICAN FAST FOOD chain Taco Bell is coming to Ireland.

Service station company Applegreen is due to open Ireland’s first Taco Bell after striking a deal with the restaurant chain.

It has not yet confirmed where the first Taco Bell will be located but said it will open this summer.

More are expected to open at several Applegreen locations around the country over the next five years.

Advertisement

Taco Bell was founded in California in 1962 and is one of the US’s most popular fast food chains.

Its Mexican-inspired menu features items like tacos, burritos, nachos and quesadillas.

“We are really excited to announce this partnership to launch the iconic Taco Bell brand in Ireland,” said Seamus Stapleton, Managing Director of Applegreen’s Republic of Ireland business.

“I’m sure Irish consumers will be very excited at the arrival of Taco Bell,” he said.

Applegreen has already opened Taco Bell restaurants at several of its locations in the UK.