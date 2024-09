TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has decried a coordinated explosives attack in Lebanon, saying that the injuries inflicted on civilians showed a “disregard for lives”.

Martin, who is also the Minister for Defence, said he is deeply concerned by the escalation and that a war in Lebanon must be avoided.

Across a multitude of locations in Lebanon, pagers used by members of Hezbollah simultaneously exploded yesterday, killing at least 12 people and injuring around 2,800, including children and civilians.

More than 200 wounded individuals are in critical condition.

“I want to articulate my deepest concern at what has a clear escalation of the situation in the Lebanon with the the attack yesterday using pagers, where thousands of people have been injured,” the Tánaiste said this morning.

Speaking to reporters as he entered a Cabinet meeting, he said the “nature of that attack illustrates a disregard for the lives of people”.

“Explosives were clearly put into them and they went off in public areas and supermarkets and where people going about their normal lives, which meant that many innocent civilian men, women and children were caught up in this,” he said.

This is a new form of warfare. I think we have to be extremely worried and concerned about that.

Martin said that other countries must reflect on the nature of the attack and appeal for a de-escalation of violence in the region.

“Ultimately, it’s innocent civilians who suffer in an appalling manner from any war or any further escalation. We do not need a war in Lebanon.”

Advertisement

“I would appeal to the Israeli Government to desist and not to engage in war in Lebanon, and likewise, to Hezbollah to desist and not to do anything that would further escalate the situation,” he urged.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin speaking ahead of a Cabinet meeting Alan Rowlette / Rollingnews.ie Alan Rowlette / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

Hezbollah has attributed yesterday’s attack to Israel, saying that it holds it “fully responsible”.

Israel has not yet issued a comment about the explosions.

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged frequent fire along the Lebanon-Israel border since 7 October, escalating what was already an antagonistic relationship between the two sides, but neither have formally declared war.

The violence has killed hundreds of people and displaced tens of thousands from their homes.

At the same time, Israel has continued its bombardment of Gaza, where 41,272 people have been killed since 7 October, Gaza’s health ministry has said.

Talks brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the US have been ongoing in Qatar to try to reach ceasefire deal that would include the return of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza but progress has been difficult.

The European Union’s top foreign policy representative Josep Borrell said yesterday that “all actors involved [in the negotiations] have to continue putting pressure on both parties to reach this agreement but it’s coming late”.

“Every day that the agreement is not being reached, it means more hostages will be retained and more people will be killed,” Borrell warned.