TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has described US President Joe Biden as being “an outstanding friend of Ireland, particularly during the Brexit period” whilst indicating that all politicians can make slips of tongue from time to time.

The 81-year-old President is fighting to maintain his position as the Democratic Party candidate in November’s election.

But instead of campaign, he and his team’s attention has been turned to swatting away criticisms, including from his own party, that he is too old to run for a second term or that he won’t be capable to govern for a further four years.

The incumbent’s campaign spiralled into disarray after his performance in the first televised election debate with Donald Trump, which triggered panic among Democrats and calls for the sitting US president to pull out of the race.

He still remains defiant about his mental fitness despite verbal gaffes at the NATO press conference which included him mistakenly referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Later, at a much-anticipated press conference, he referred to his own Vice President Kamala Harris as “Vice President Trump”.

Speaking in Midleton, Co Cork today, Martin said that he was conscious of the need not to embroil ourselves in election campaigns of other countries. However, he stated that President Biden has always been a force for good when it comes to this country.

“I think [President Biden] has been an outstanding friend of Ireland, particularly during the Brexit period when his firmness and straight talking made it very clear to the then British Government that any interference with the Good Friday Agreement or any prospect of undermining the Good Friday Agreement would not be tolerated by the US Government,” the Tánaiste said.

“That was significant, it was clear and I met him when he came to Ireland. He was very active, we discussed a wide range of issues and he put in a very long couple of days meeting with people.”

Martin said that President Biden is at his best when he is out on the hustings and meeting with people: “I think it was (former Taoiseach) Enda Kenny who said to me that he was a retail politician – he gets energy from people. I certainly discovered that in Dundalk that day.”

“President Biden has been a good friend to Ireland. We all say things from time-to-time in interviews so I don’t worry too much about those kind of errors.”

“He has made it very clear he is running – that is a matter for the President himself and the Democratic party. But he is clear – he is running and he has the delegates,” he added.

He added that with Joe Kennedy as an envoy, that positive influence continues in terms of economic development in Northern Ireland.

With reporting by Muiris O’Cearbhaill