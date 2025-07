TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS has told the new US ambassador to Ireland that “we want the bombs to stop” falling in Gaza and that a ceasefire agreement must be reached between Hamas and Israel, in a speech he gave at a Fourth of July celebration in the Phoenix Park this evening.

Ambassador Ed Walsh, an Irish American from New Jersey, had already given his speech from a podium on a small stage set up on the lawn of his new residence.

“I have been told that this is the best job in the entire world — and judging by this past week, and especially tonight, I already believe it,” Walsh said.

Harris addressed ambassador Walsh throughout his speech at the Independence Day event and began by highlighting the deep cultural, political and economic ties that link the United States and Ireland.

Then he shifted to a topic on which the two countries are not aligned, Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip in Palestine, where more than 57,000 people have been killed since the Hamas-led attack on Israel in October 2023.

“As friends, Ireland and the United States have long shared a deep commitment to democratic values, human rights, and international cooperation,” Harris told the gathering of diplomats, family members and a few famous faces from the world of entertainment.

US ambassador Ed Walsh delivers his speech Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

He said that “true friendship is not measured by constant agreement but by the ability to engage honestly and respectfully, even when perspectives differ.

“It is in the spirit of that enduring friendship that Ireland has spoken openly and sincerely about the ongoing situation in Gaza.”

The United States is Israel’s closest ally and its largest arms supplier. Both the administrations of Donald Trump and his predecessor Joe Biden have supported Israel throughout the war.

Harris said that Ireland has always condemned Hamas as a “terrorist organisation” and supported “Israel’s right to live in peace”. He reiterated Ireland’s position that all hostages in Gaza must be released.

“But we also want the bombs to stop, the killing to stop, and I know we, as I know you do, want to see a ceasefire, where humanitarian aid can get to the people suffering horrific injuries, starvation and disease.

“Because the cry of a child is the same in any language. It compels us to provide comfort and protection from harm.

“As human beings in positions of power, we can no longer bear the heartbreaking cries of the children of the Middle East.

“And I join, I know, with everyone here in urging everybody involved to support and engage in efforts underway to reach agreement on a new ceasefire and hostage release agreement, to redouble those efforts and to end the violence once and for all.”

That last line was met with tepid applause from the crowd, but not by the host.

Ed Walsh moved as if to clap, then decided not to join in the applause.

Harris then recalled the US involvement in reaching the Good Friday Agreement, when it put its “reputation on the line”.

“We must honour our history by putting our own reputation on the line in the search for peace,” Harris said.

He rounded off the speech with a couple of sports-related jokes.

Walsh has ancestry from Clare and Cork and Harris told him his choice of allegiance when it comes to hurling “will be closely watched”. The ambassador is also a keen golfer and the Tánaiste quipped that he’s probably looking forward to trying out some of the country’s many courses.

Outside the garden party, lining the road, were about 50 people demonstrating against the US involvement in Israel’s war against Gaza, which Harris himself has called “genocidal”.

Back inside, there was some entertainment lined up with Riverdance creator Michael Flatley playing the flute and singer Una Healy performing.

With reporting from Niall O’Connor and Eimer McAuley