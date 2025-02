TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS will today chair the first meeting of a trade body which was set up in response to fear that US president Donald Trump could slap tariffs on Irish exports.

Earlier this month Harris, who is also Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, brought proposals to Cabinet to safeguard against any potential trade threats to Ireland from the United States.

One of these proposals was the creation of a new US-based body to advise the government on how to deal with potential policy changes introduced by Trump.

This body, officially called the Consultative Group on International Trade, was established two weeks ago.

A Department spokesperson said the group is “part of the Government’s ongoing efforts at ensuring Ireland is well placed to withstand any potential trade shocks, particularly in light of the new Trump Administration”.

At today’s meeting in Government Buildings, it’s understood that Harris will emphasise the importance of being prepared in the event of any future US tariffs.

Harris will warn that tariffs serve to heighten economic uncertainty and lead to increased costs, inflation and a loss of competitiveness and consumer choice.

It’s further understood that Harris will tell the meeting that Ireland is focussed on its two-way relationship with the US, and that he will emphasise the strength of Irish investment in the US.

The Group is chaired by Harris and comprises Government Ministers, State Agencies and business representative groups.

It will facilitate engagement with key domestic stakeholders on the latest and emerging trade developments and opportunities.

Sources add that the Tánaiste will seek to strike a “positive note” and emphasise that Ireland is the sixth largest investor into the US and is responsible for many thousands of jobs there.

He will also highlight the St Patrick’s Day Trade missions, which will see 38 Government and State representatives travelling to more than 90 cities in 42 countries.

Meanwhile, Harris is expected to seek guidance in understanding the impact of potential tariffs on the pharmaceutical sector in Ireland, which employs more than 100,000 people here.

Members of the group include organisations such as Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland, Bord Bia, Tourism Ireland, Ibec, American Chamber of Commerce Ireland.

It also includes many government departments, such as the Department of the Taoiseach, of Foreign Affairs and Trade, of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, of Agriculture, of Finance, and of Further & Higher Education.

This group is due to meet every two months to facilitate dialogue with key stakeholders engaged in international trade.