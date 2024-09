TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has said that he is “deeply concerned” about the escalation of the Lebanon-based conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs this evening issued a statement on the situation in which he called for a ceasefire. More than 720 people have been killed in Lebanon since the conflict escalated on Monday, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

Earlier today, Hezbollah confirmed Israeli military claims that the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah had been killed in an air strike.

“I am deeply concerned about the escalation of the conflict over the last 24 hours and the growing risk of regional conflict,” Martin said. “The people of Lebanon continue to pay a shocking and heavy price for the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.”

He called for all parties, including Iran, to de-escalate and “exercise maximum restraint” as he said support for efforts to reach a ceasefire was needed. He added that there was a need for an “immediate ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza to allow humanitarian assistance”.

It is long past time for the violence and killing to stop.”

Martin said that the Department of Foreign Affairs, including through its embassy in Cairo, remains in regular contact with Irish citizens in Lebanon.

“Our strong advice is that they should leave immediately by commercial means while it is still possible to do so.

“Irish citizens in Lebanon who cannot leave, and who have not already done so, should register with the Embassy of Ireland in Cairo.”

Martin said that he is in regular contact with the Chief of Staff on the ongoing situation in the UNIFIL areas of operations, and said Irish personnel are all currently safe and accounted for.

The Department of Foreign Affairs will continue to work closely with EU, UK and other partners to exchange information and coordinate its consular response.