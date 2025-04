TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has flagged his support for removing the triple lock that requires UN approval to deploy Irish troops in a speech at a 1916 commemoration event.

The annual 1916 commemoration is held in Arbour Hill in Dublin and involves politicians and members of the Defence Forces.

Delivering an address at the event, the Fianna Fáil leader said Ireland must have a “strong and active voice in the world”.

He spoke particularly about his belief that Ireland’s troops should not be subject to vetoes at a UN-level by powers like Russia, referencing the government’s desire to remove the triple lock that requires the deployment of Irish troops to be approved by the government, the Dáil and the United Nations.

The government argues that the triple lock should be removed to prevent aggressors like Russia having a veto over the movement of Irish troops.

Opponents of the change argue that removing the triple lock threatens Ireland’s military neutrality. They also say that a Security Council resolution is not required for troops to be deployed and that a vote at the UN General Assembly – where voting powers function differently to the Security Council – can be used instead.

Martin said Ireland “must be able to defend our critical infrastructure and to contribute to international peace missions”.

“Ireland will continue to stand aside from military blocks, but we cannot stand aside from our international responsibilities,” he said.

“There is absolutely no definition of neutrality which requires us to allow an aggressive imperial power like Russia to have a veto over when we can commit our troops to an international mission.

“I know that some parties have decided that this will be their next priority in playing aggressive opposition but I will have no difficulty whatsoever in bringing to the democratic parliament of this republic a proposal to remove the aggressor’s veto and restore the ability of Irish troops to continue their proud tradition of aiding the cause of peace and justice in the world.”

The Taoiseach also said that Ireland must “continue to call for peace, justice and reconstruction in Gaza” and “do more to support the millions suffering in other conflicts, such as the almost unimaginable humanitarian crisis in Sudan”.