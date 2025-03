TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said that the Irish government “won’t be able to make up that shortfall” in funding which has caused hundreds of people working for Concern Worldwide to lose their jobs.

He was speaking to reporters today from Austin, Texas.

On Friday, the Irish humanitarian organisation announced that around 20% of staff at its head office in Dublin would be made redundant, as well as over 400 other workers abroad.

The largest job losses are across 13 of the 26 countries in which Concern works.

These are Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Syria/Iraq, Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Haiti, Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, and Burkina Faso.

Concern receives 30% of its funding from the United States, including from USAID.

However, US President Donald Trump has set out to dismantle the international development agency USAID, claiming last month that it’s “run by lunatics”.

Concern is also supported by bodies such as UNICEF and WFP, which are reliant on US funding.

While it is unclear what funds will be available to Concern at the end of Trump’s 90-day funding freeze, the organisation is hopeful that it will be able to retain 50% of what was previously available from the US.

Martin was today asked if the Irish Government would consider filling this funding shortfall, but Martin said that the government “won’t be able to”.

“That’s obviously an unfolding situation in the US and is very much a factor of US politics and how the US government is approaching these issues,” said Martin.

Martin remarked that the EU has “discussed this as well, particularly the External Action Service”.

The EU’s External Action Service, among other things, works to “promote human rights and sustainable development and to fight climate change”.

It also provides around 36% of the global humanitarian assistance.

“There may be – in the fullness of time – an issue taken by the EU, but again, it doesn’t have the resources either to replace the substantial nature of that cut, and Ireland certainly wouldn’t have that either.”

Martin said that the Irish government will “continue to do what we do”.

“We’ll see how things unfold, because there’s a lot to play for here yet, and there’s some distance to go with some of those programs,” said Martin.

He added that he hasn’t met with Concern yet but remarked that “Irish Aid will be in discussions with Concern”.

Martin said that he isn’t aware of any other job losses at Irish aid agencies.

The spokesperson for Concern last week said that the number of jobs at risk in its head office in Dublin “are still to be determined due to the fluidity of the situation”, but it’s understood that roughly 70 people will lose their jobs.

Dominic Crowley, CEO of Concern, said: “Ultimately the greatest impact will be on the communities we work with, some of the poorest and most vulnerable people on the planet.

“Our first priority continues to be sustaining our country programmes. However, this cannot be done without adequate funding.”

He said the company has sought to keep staff informed during the process and minimise stress.

“Programmes are being cut that provide essential services and support across health care, education, and livelihoods, leaving families without the support they desperately need.

“Cash assistance has been halted, stripping families of the ability to buy food and safe water.

“Efforts to help displaced families rebuild their livelihoods through vocational training and business grants are now on hold.”

With reporting by David MacRedmond, Diarmuid Pepper and Mairead Maguire