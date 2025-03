HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE working for Concern Worldwide are to lose their jobs amid cuts in aid funding.

The redundancies, announced by the Irish humanitarian organisation today, include around 20% of staff at its head office in Dublin, as well as over 400 other workers abroad.

The largest job losses are across 13 of the 26 countries in which Concern works. These are Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Syria/Iraq, Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Haiti, Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, and Burkina Faso.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Concern said this is because these countries are experiencing protracted conflicts, forcing a large percentage of citizens to rely on humanitarian aid.

“These aid cuts will have a direct impact on the ability of organisations like Concern to continue to reach those who desperately need our support.”

USAID

Concern receives 42% of its funding from the United States, where President Donald Trump has set out to dismantle the international development agency (USAID), saying it’s “run by lunatics”.

Concern is also supported by bodies such as UNICEF and WFP, which are reliant on US funding.

While it is unclear what funds will be available to Concern at the end of Trump’s 90-day funding freeze, the organisation is hopeful that it will be able to retain 50% of what was previously available from the US.

Concern has also received a 36-point questionaire from the US Office of Management and Budget. It asks aid organisations to confirm that they are not involved in human trafficking, that they do not receive funds from China, and that they will not promote Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI), climate or gender “ideology”.

The spokesperson said that the number of jobs at risk in Concern’s head office in Dublin “are still to be determined due to the fluidity of the situation”, but it’s understood that around one fifth of the team – or roughly 70 people – will lose their jobs.

It’s understood that the Irish government will not fill the funding gap.

The Taoiseach does not plan on raising the issue when he visits Trump at the White House for St Patrick’s Day, and the Táiniste will not raise it with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

It’s understood that they plan to revisit the matter in the future.

Dominic Crowley, CEO of Concern, said: “Ultimately the greatest impact will be on the communities we work with, some of the poorest and most vulnerable people on the planet.

“Our first priority continues to be sustaining our country programmes. However, this cannot be done without adequate funding. ”

He said the company has sought to keep staff informed during the process and minimise stress.

“Programmes are being cut that provide essential services and support across health care, education, and livelihoods, leaving families without the support they desperately need.

“Cash assistance has been halted, stripping families of the ability to buy food and safe water.

“Efforts to help displaced families rebuild their livelihoods through vocational training and business grants are now on hold.”

With reporting by David MacRedmond