TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has accused Sinn Féin of “engaging in politics” after the party indicated that they plan not to travel to the US for St. Patrick’s Day.

Mary Lou McDonald announced this morning that the party was making the move “as a principled stance against the threat of mass expulsion of the Palestinian people from Gaza”.

McDonald confirmed that neither she nor Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill would travel to the US this year around St Patrick’s Day. However, some party representatives are still due to attend events in New York.

She emphasised that she “absolutely believes” Taoiseach Micheál Martin should go to Washington and visit the White House, calling on him “not to equivocate” when it comes to addressing Gaza.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump put forward the idea of an American takeover of Gaza, and hinted at permanently displacing Palestinians from the area.

Speaking in Cork this afternoon, Taoiseach Micheál Martin insisted he would accept every opportunity to engage with US President Donald Trump, and hoped to proceed with the traditional St Patrick’s Day meeting in the White House.

“Sinn Féin does what it always does – it engages in politics,” Martin said.

Asked if he would still travel to the White House, Martin said he has “a responsibility to the country”.

He described the relationship between Ireland and the US as “very important” and said a “clear message” needed to be emphasised on engagement with Trump.

‘Easy’ stance

Tánaiste Simon Harris also voiced criticism of Sinn Féin’s decision this morning, saying it was an “easy” stance for the party to take.

He argued that it is “more productive to show up” and engage with people.

“It’s always easier to just not show up, isn’t it? What’s actually much more productive is to show up, work hard, and actually engage with people on complex and important issues,” Harris told reporters at a G20 summit in Johannesburg.

Harris said he had been advocating for the people of Palestine and a two-state solution during the G20 summit.

“I think that’s exactly what the people of Palestine need right now,” Harris said.

“It’s much easier to stick up a video on Twitter and say you won’t show up. It’s much harder to actually show up and work and engage – and I think that’s what should be happening.”