TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said he does not agree with his Fianna Fáil colleague Billy Kelleher’s criticism of Eamon Ryan’s appointment to a new housing role in the European Union.

The MEP for Ireland South responded to the news that the former Green Party leader would be taking up the role of chairing the EU’s housing advisory board last Tuesday.

Kelleher said he was “deeply concerned” by Ryan’s appointment as the so-called EU housing tsar.

I’m deeply concerned with this appointment.

Mr Eamonn Ryan has given his life to public service, but I can’t see where he has contributed to increased housing supply in his political life.

EU is in the midst of a housing crisis.

⁦@DanJoergensen⁩ https://t.co/l97W66Ba7w — Billy Kelleher MEP (@BillyKelleherEU) July 1, 2025

Advertisement

In a post on X, Kelleher continued: “Mr Eamonn Ryan has given his life to public service, but I can’t see where he has contributed to increased housing supply in his political life. EU is in the midst of a housing crisis.”

Speaking to reporters in Osaka today during his visit to Japan, Martin said he was “surprised” by Kelleher’s remarks and that he has “great respect” for Ryan despite some disagreements in the past.

Ryan was minister for the transport and the environment in the last coalition government, during which Martin served as Tánaiste and Taoiseach.

Martin said he was “glad for him, that he’s been appointed” and wished him well.

“I think he wants to give something back, given the very considerable experience he has as a former minister, former party leader, and particularly a person who played a significant role in a number of COPs on climate.

“So I certainly wish him well. It’s not concerning.”