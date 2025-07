FORMER GREEN PARTY leader Eamon Ryan has been selected to chair an EU housing advisory board.

The so-called EU housing tsar will chair an expert panel tasked with providing independent policy recommendations on housing.

Europe is seeking to reduce the cost of building, buying and renting homes in EU member states, through loosening public expenditure rules and exploring methods for member state collaboration.

Over 200 people applied to the board, which typically comes with an expenses rate for travel and other costs, as well as reimbursement fees. Ryan is joined by 15 other people from different backgrounds, and expertise on housing policy, on the panel.

Advertisement

He confirmed the news and explained his new role in a post to social media this morning.

The Journal reported last week that the EU is considering placing restrictions on short-term lets in order to free up housing supply for those living in large cities. While the EU cannot set housing targets, it can reduce barriers to the market.

It comes after he was appointed as a high advocate for Ireland on a coalition between governments and green NGOs as part of the UN Environment Programme.

The ex-Minister for Transport and Climate, Communications and the Environment stepped down from this party leadership role in June 2024 after over 13 years in the role. He served as one of three coalition leaders during the last government.

Ryan announced at the time of his leadership resignation that he would not be contesting the 2024 general election and stepping away from politics. He was among a number of senior politicians to do so in the last term.

Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and ex Tánaiste Simon Coveney also landed new roles since leaving public office, in an advisory role at the PR company Penta Group and a consultant role to EY Ireland, respectively.