TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS is to speak with the First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan, today about the ongoing impact of the closure of Holyhead port.

Ferry services at the port have been suspended since Storm Darragh at the start of December, but they are meant to partly recommence within the next few days.

The ferry company Stena Line, which owns the port in Anglesey, North Wales, confirmed it would reopen the Terminal 5 berth on 16 January subject to reasonable weather conditions.

It is yet to provide a timeline for the reopening of Terminal 3.

Simon Harris and Eluned Morgan agreed to speak again today to get an update on how plans are progressing.

A government spokesperson said that the Taoiseach will use today’s meeting to highlight the importance of the Welsh and Irish governments working closely together “to put in place shared contingencies to facilitate the movement of people and freight between Ireland and Great Britain following the widescale disruption at a key time of the year for families and businesses”.

The pair had also spoken about the situation just before Christmas.

Stena Line said that on the weekend Storm Darragh hit, December 6-7, there were two incidents at the berth at Terminal 3.

It said that this resulted in part of the structure collapsing and rendering it unusable.

Damage was feared to have been much worse than initially thought and a spokesman for the Port said it had been necessary to perform underwater inspections of the structural integrity of the adjacent Terminal 3 and Terminal 5 berths.