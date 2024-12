TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has urged road users to be extra cautious this Christmas, after a year of tragedies on Irish roads.

Road deaths have been on the rise, with 167 people losing their lives so far in 2024.

Among them were 67 drivers, 36 passengers, 33 pedestrians, 17 motorcyclists, 10 cyclists and 4 people on e-scooters.

“One road fatality is one too many. Sadly, there are too many dinner tables this Christmas that will have an empty seat,” Harris said in a statement.

“As many people travel across the country in the coming days, I am urging drivers to take extra care on the roads and to prioritise safety when travelling to reunite with family and friends.”

“Please obey speed limits, wear seatbelts and do not take chances on the roads. It is not worth the risk of significant injury or worse, the loss of life.

“I am pleading with road users not to use mobile phones while driving. Avoid any distractions and do not drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“Pedestrian and cyclist safety is another key consideration this Christmas. Please wear helmets and high-visibility clothing and lighting so drivers are alerted to your presence on the road.”

Today is An Garda Síochána’s final National Slow Down Day of the year.

Gardaí are conducting a 24-hour speed enforcement operation nationwide, which began at 7am this morning, in partnership with the Road Safety Authority.

Speeding is considered one of the most dangerous driving practices because the faster the speed the more severe the impact and the deadlier the consequences.

Statistically, one in ten pedestrians hit by car travelling at 30km/h will die of their injuries. Five in ten of those out walking and struck by a car travelling 50km/h will be killed, and a car being driven at 60km/h and hits a pedestrian as a nine in ten chance of the collision being fatal.

So far this year, more than 150,000 Fixed Charge Notices have been issued to motorists for speeding – the equivalent of 475 people every day.

“Ultimately, road safety is a shared responsibility, and everyone must work together to create a safer road environment through cautious driving, adherence to the rules and respect for others on the road,” the Taoiseach concluded.