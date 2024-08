THE TAOISEACH HAS urged hotels not to hike their prices on the nights of the Oasis concerts in Dublin.

Oasis announced dates this morning for 14-show tour in Ireland and the UK next year, including two nights in Croke Park.

Tickets are set to go on sale at 9am on Saturday morning and fans from outside of the capital are worried about securing accommodation.

Some hotels have reportedly already raised their prices on the dates of the scheduled concerts.

Advertisement

The issue of price gouging by hotels has been raised previously at the time of big events, such as Taylor Swift’s concerts in June.

Speaking to reporters today, Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “I think the decision of the Gallagher Brothers to get back together will come as great news to many music fans in Ireland and across the world.”

“The fact that they’ve chosen to play two major gigs in Croke Park is great news again for music fans but it’s also great news for the Irish economy in terms of the number of people who will want to see Oasis in our capital city in the incredible stadium that is Croke Park,” Harris said.

“I would encourage everybody to engage fairly in relation to this. The issues around price gouging, around hiking up things at the time of major events, doesn’t actually help anyone but ends up giving our city bad reputation,” he said.

“It is much more in the interest of hoteliers and others to act responsibly in relation to this.”