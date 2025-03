US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump’s tariffs on imported goods from Canada represent an “existential threat” to the country, a senior member of the Canadian government has said in response to news they may kick in tomorrow.

It comes on foot of Trump telling reporters that there was “no room left” for Mexico or Canada to avoid his planned tariff hikes, with hours to go before levies of up to 25 percent kick in.

“No room left for Mexico or for Canada,” Trump said at the White House in response to a question from reporters.

“The tariffs, you know, they’re all set. They go into effect tomorrow.”

Trump has said the tariffs are to force the two US neighbours to step up their fight against fentanyl trafficking and stop illegal immigration.

But Trump has also indicated that he wants the punitive tariffs to push more factories to relocate in the US.

Canada and Mexico response

Both countries have tried to show action in response to Trump’s concerns.

Mexico sent 10,000 National Guard troops to their shared border to crack down on drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

Canada named a fentanyl czar, even though smuggling of the drug from Canada into the US appears to be relatively modest.

Advertisement

In response to Trump’s remarks today, Canada’s foreign minister Melanie Joly said the tariffs as proposed are an “existential threat” with “thousands of jobs in Canada at stake” as a result.

She said Canadian officials have had “constructive conversations” with the Trump administration to try to avert the 25 percent levies, while warning that if they go ahead, Canada is “ready with counter tariffs”.

“We are ready with 155 billion dollars worth of tariffs and we’re ready with the first tranche of tariffs, which is 30 billion dollars,” Joly told reporters in Ottawa.

Joly said Canada has a very strong border plan and explained that to Trump administration officials last week.

She said the diplomatic efforts are continuing.

Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum went into today waiting to see what Trump would say.

Mexico president Claudia Sheinbaum Marco Ugarte / AP Marco Ugarte / AP / AP

“It’s a decision that depends on the United States government, on the United States president,” Sheinbaum said ahead of Trump’s statement.

“So whatever his decision is, we will make our decisions and there is a plan, there is unity in Mexico.”

With reporting from PA