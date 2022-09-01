Poll: How often do you use taxis?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE COST OF getting a taxi has increased by an average of 12% from today onwards, while all taxi drivers operating in Ireland must now accept card payments.
The changes came into effect today after being confirmed by the National Transport Authority in June.
David McGuinness of Tiománaí Tacsaí na hÉireann told The Journal he understands the public’s frustration with the price hike, but noted that taxi drivers haven’t had a price increase in more than four years, despite a dramatic increase in fuel costs.
He said the representative organisation would have preferred a subsidy on fares, so that customers wouldn’t be discouraged from taking taxis by rising costs.
We want to know: How often do you use taxis?
Poll Results:
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (15)