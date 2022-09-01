Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 1 September 2022
Poll: How often do you use taxis?

Taxi fares are 12% more expensive from today onwards.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 1 Sep 2022, 9:30 AM
A row of taxis in Dublin (file photo)
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE COST OF getting a taxi has increased by an average of 12% from today onwards, while all taxi drivers operating in Ireland must now accept card payments.

The changes came into effect today after being confirmed by the National Transport Authority in June.

David McGuinness of Tiománaí Tacsaí na hÉireann told The Journal he understands the public’s frustration with the price hike, but noted that taxi drivers haven’t had a price increase in more than four years, despite a dramatic increase in fuel costs.

He said the representative organisation would have preferred a subsidy on fares, so that customers wouldn’t be discouraged from taking taxis by rising costs.

We want to know: How often do you use taxis?


Poll Results:

Once or twice a year (577)
Every couple of months (374)
Never (368)
A few times a month (174)
A few times a week (61)
Once a week (49)






About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

