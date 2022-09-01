Poll: How often do you use taxis?

THE COST OF getting a taxi has increased by an average of 12% from today onwards, while all taxi drivers operating in Ireland must now accept card payments.

The changes came into effect today after being confirmed by the National Transport Authority in June.

David McGuinness of Tiománaí Tacsaí na hÉireann told The Journal he understands the public’s frustration with the price hike, but noted that taxi drivers haven’t had a price increase in more than four years, despite a dramatic increase in fuel costs.

He said the representative organisation would have preferred a subsidy on fares, so that customers wouldn’t be discouraged from taking taxis by rising costs.

