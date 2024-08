THOUSANDS OF TAYLOR Swift fans have been left sad and upset after the organisers cancelled three shows in Austria over an apparent plot to launch an attack on the concerts in Vienna.

Swift was scheduled to play at the Austrian capital’s Ernst Happel Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Event organiser Barracuda Music said in a post on its Instagram channel late last night that “we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety”.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment at the cancellation of the event, fearing the American singer would not return to the city again.

I am devasteted. For over a year I looked forward to this. I made all the bracelets. Taylor Swift in my homecity. And now it i’s not happening.I have no words. She will never come to Vienna again. That‘s just it. This meant so much. I so wanted to go this concert. #erastourvienna — Natascha Strobl (@Natascha_Strobl) August 7, 2024

Absolutely devastated is an understatement. I can’t believe I’m not going to get to see the #ErasTourVienna 😭 had this trip planned for over a year for it to be taken away a day before because they are evil people in this world. Anyone have face value tickets for any US date? 😭 — Reyna Naranjo (@make_it_REYNa) August 7, 2024

Advertisement

Some fans spoke of making long journeys to see the shows or waiting years for Swift to come to Vienna.

My friends from India went to Vienna for eras tour, I was so excited for them to experience the magic too but I am more excited for them to be safe and remain safe. Shreya made “safe and sound” bracelets for everyone, it's so sweet I wanted to share it here. #erastourvienna pic.twitter.com/6N5QZaQAEH — Prachi Shah (@mymoonywings) August 8, 2024

But while there was massive disappointment among fans, the overriding feeling was appreciation for the authorities that prevented the planned attack and ensured the safety of concertgoers.

Sat here in Vienna feeling so shocked. I do understand the decision; safety is more important than anything. I just hate that this is the world we live in. Sending a big hug to anyone who was planning on attending the #TSTheErasTourVienna 💔 — Line✨ (@abrittleheart) August 7, 2024

Vienna N2 was to be my daughter's and my show. All I want to say is:



THANK YOU to the Austrian Government and Law Enforcement who worked so hard to keep Taylor, her team and the fans in Vienna SAFE.



THANK YOU @taylornation13 for being so kind to all the fans, even when we don't… pic.twitter.com/Nt5o7KpXwr — 🤍Who's Afraid Of Little Old Allie?🤍 (@AllieCoan) August 7, 2024

Swift has not officially responded to the cancelled concerts, though some fans are holding out hope that she will return to the city to play the concerts at a later date.

Other fans are hopeful that those who had tickets to the show will be invited to a ‘Secret Session’ where Swift performs a private preview of new albums ahead of their public release.