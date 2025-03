KATIE TAYLOR WILL face Amanda Serrano for the third time in the boxers’ legendary careers at Madison Square Garden, New York, on Friday 11 July.

The Taylor-Serrano trilogy bout will be broadcast live on Netflix at no additional cost to existing subscribers.

Taylor has twice beaten Serrano narrowly in all-time classic bouts, most recently at Cowboys Stadium, Dallas, last November.

The Irish icon and the Puerto Rican great first met in the ring at a sold-out MSG in 2022 and will once more headline at the same venue this summer.

July’s all-female boxing event will be promoted by Jake Paul’s MVP Promotions, who also ran November’s Jake Paul-Mike Tyson bill on which Taylor-Serrano II was the co-main event.

Taylor and Serrano will again meet over 10 rounds consisting of two minutes, with Serrano already accusing Taylor of failing to “keep her word” in relation to their trilogy bout taking place over the men’s championship distance of 12×3.

MVP and Netflix have confirmed that the Bray woman and the adopted Brooklynite will again earn record-breaking purses for female combat sports athletes, surpassing their pay for November’s lucrative role in the Paul-Tyson circus.

“I want to thank everyone at Matchroom, MVP and Netflix for getting the trilogy over the line and I can’t wait to headline at MSG again in July,” said Taylor.

“I’m 2-and-0 against Amanda but it’s obviously a very special rivalry that delivers every time we step in the ring so I think it’s only right that we have the trilogy.

“The atmosphere for the first fight there was amazing and I’m sure it won’t be any different this time around. The numbers that got to see the last fight in November were incredible so hopefully those people will all want to tune in for the trilogy fight as well and we can deliver another great fight.”

Serrano added: “I promised my fans they would see this trilogy, and I’m incredibly grateful that we get to complete our journey where it all began — at Madison Square Garden, live on Netflix for the world to see.

“I’m disappointed that Katie Taylor did not keep her word and make the trilogy 12 three-minute rounds, equal to the men. This is a record-setting payday for both of us, and we owed it to the fans to honor the handshake deal we made. She didn’t. But make no mistake, every time we share the ring, it is war, and I know Friday, July 11, will be the greatest yet because I will finally get the official W I deserve.”

Written by Gavan Casey and originally published on The 42