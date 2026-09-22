Teen caught 'high on drugs' and carrying 15-inch machete at 3am, court hears

A 17-YEAR-OLD BOY “high on drugs” armed himself with a 15-inch machete in Dublin, claiming he needed the weapon for self-protection, a court has heard.

The youth, who cannot be named because he is a minor, pleaded guilty to possession of the weapon, drugs with intent to supply and implements for use in a theft.

Garda Cathal Maguire told the Dublin Children’s Court that on a date in April, he was on patrol in the Kilmainham district when he observed the youth pushing a bicycle at around 3am.

The officer noticed the accused drop a set of bolt cutters and stopped to speak to him.

The teenager, who was with other males, was searched and voluntarily handed over a large blade that transpired to be a machete approximately 15in in length. An image of the weapon was handed into court.

The boy was also found in possession of a black snood, a set of gloves, three deals of cannabis and one small deal of ketamine.

During his interview, the teenager claimed to gardaí that the machete was for his own protection.

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Under cross-examination by defence counsel Orla Doolin, Garda Maguire agreed it was “fair to say he was high at the time”. The officer also acknowledged that the bicycle initially drew his attention, and that the youth was cooperative and made full admissions during his interview.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had recommended the case be sent to the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers, due to the nature of the weapons offence and the fact that the machete was capable of incapacitating a person.

However, Judge Paul Kelly noted defence submissions and agreed that the case could remain in the Children’s Court.

Counsel for the boy said he had been out of school since his early teens and had developed a drug problem, which was confirmed by gardaí. The court heard that the ketamine seized was worth €109, while three deals of cannabis had a combined value of €62.

Doolin stressed there was no suggestion that the knife was produced or that any dispute was occurring, and noted that it was handed over immediately to gardaí.

She added that her client was so high at the time of the incident that when he was brought back to the local garda station, he could not be questioned immediately and a doctor had to be called to attend to him.

The barrister said the teenager had been struggling with his drug problem and was self-medicating. The court also heard he exhibited attention deficit hyperactivity disorder-like behaviour, finding it hard to sit still, though there is no formal diagnosis.

Judge Kelly remarked that it was obviously not a minor incident for a weapon with no domestic or legitimate use to be carried and concealed by a young person.

The court adjourned sentencing pending the preparation of probation and psychiatric reports. The boy, who did not have to give evidence, was remanded on continuing bail.