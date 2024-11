A TEENAGE MALE will appear before a judge tomorrow morning after he was arrested in relation to a number of thefts and road traffic offences over a near-two-year period in the Dublin and other regions in Leinster.

The young man was charged this evening after he was arrested as part of an ongoing operation by gardaí in the eastern province.

He was charged with offences in relation to a number of alleged thefts and road traffic offences that occurred between December 2022 and November 2024.

Investigations into the incidents remain ongoing, a garda spokesperson said this evening.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin tomorrow morning.