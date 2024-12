A TEENAGE GIRL who collapsed outside a concert at the 3Arena in Dublin on St Patrick’s Day this year died from a drug overdose, an inquest has heard.

Aoibhe Martin Quinn (17) from Willow Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 collapsed outside the concert venue on North Wall Quay where she was treated by emergency services.

Thousands of young people were attending a performance by techno DJ, BLK, in the 3Arena on the evening.

The opening of the inquest into the teenager’s death at Dublin District Coroner’s Court today heard she was brought to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead a short time later at eighteen minutes past midnight on 18 March.

The coroner, Aisling Gannon, said the results of the postmortem on the deceased’s body confirmed she had died from “acute MDMA toxicity.”

MDMA, which is commonly known as ecstasy, is a controlled drug regularly associated with raves and dance clubs.

Gannon said the postmortem showed there were no other contributory factors in Aoibhe’s death.

Aoibhe’s mother, Sarah Quinn, gave evidence of being present in the Mater hospital when her former partner, Garrett Martin, formally identified his daughter’s body to gardaí.

The inquest heard that Martin was unable to attend the hearing due to circumstances beyond his control.

Sergeant Adrian Kildea gave evidence that he was alerted to an unresponsive female being given CPR by emergency crews outside the 3Arena who died a short time later after being brought to the Mater where CPR efforts had continued.

Kildea said inquiries had established Aoibhe’s identity and he met her parents in the hospital.

Detective Inspector Ken Hoare applied for an adjournment of the inquest under Section 25 (1) of the Coroners Act on the basis that criminal proceedings are under consideration in relation to the teenager’s death.

Hoare informed the coroner that a criminal investigation was ongoing but he expected a file on the case would be forwarded to the DPP “in a number of weeks.”

The coroner granted the application and adjourned the hearing for mention until 28 May 2025.

Offering her condolence and sympathy to the teenager’s relatives, Gannon noted they had “suffered a terrible bereavement.”

Three people were injured during the St Patrick’s Day event, at which someone jumped from the tiered seating area onto the ground below.

Videos shared on social media showed a girl falling from an upper tier down into the standing section of the arena.

Photos outside the 3Arena also showed young people lying on the ground, seemingly heavily intoxicated, before and after the concert.

In a statement following the event, a spokesperson for the 3Arena confirmed that three people were injured during the performance by BLK and had been treated by medical staff.

The spokesperson also stated that the concert had “extensive security staff in attendance” as well as “a substantial medical team” with gardaí present “inside and outside throughout the event.”

Gardaí had also deployed a large number of officers from its public order units on standby as part of the operational plan for policing the event.