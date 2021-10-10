Teenage girl missing from Dublin 7 since Friday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 12-year-old girl who has been missing from Dublin 7 since Friday.

Chloe Lawrence is described as being approximately 5’6″ in height with a slight build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a green school uniform.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Chloe is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.