Tuesday 3 March, 2020
Teenager arrested after shots fired outside house in Tipperary last night

Nobody was injured in the incident.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 3 Mar 2020, 9:13 AM
44 minutes ago 3,759 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5030523
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a teenager and seized a number of firearms after a shooting incident in Tipperary last night.

Gardaí received reports of shots fired outside a house in the Mullinahone area in Tipperary at approximately 10.30pm last night. 

A number of people are understood to have been in the house at the time but nobody was injured in the incident.

Gardaí recovered a number of spent casings from the scene. 

A man in his late teens was arrested a short time later during a follow-up operation involving local Gardaí and members of the Armed Support Units. 

The teenager is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act 1939 at Clonmel Garda Station. 

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing. 

