A 19-YEAR-OLD MALE has been arrested as part of on-going investigations into riots in Dublin city centre last November.

He was arrested this morning in the Dublin area and is currently detained at a garda station in the Dublin region.

Advertisement

During the riots on 23 November last, 34 people were arrested.

The teenager arrested this morning is the fifth supplementary arrest linked to the investigation.

A garda spokesperson said the force continues to appeal to anyone with information about the events on that day, or with information related to anyone involved in organising or participating in the riots, to contact gardaí.

They can do so by contacting the Garda investigation team at Store Street Garda Station at 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.