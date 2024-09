GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a second person as part of their investigation into a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Dublin last July.

The teenager arrested today was released without charge.

The collision occurred in Baldoyle in the early hours of 17 July.

A man in his 40s was killed and the driver of the stolen car failed to remain at the scene.

It’s believed the vehicle involved was stolen by a gang of car thieves operating from the west of Dublin city.

A boy in his late teens was detained at a Garda station in Dublin today, a Garda spokesperson said.

“He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Garda Youth Diversion Office.”

The other person arrested in connection with the collision, a man in his late teens, was also released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, gardaí said, adding that investigations are ongoing.