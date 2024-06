A TEENAGE BOY died after he was hit by a bus while driving an e-scooter in Waterford City.

Gardaí remain at the scene of the collision which took place last night at 1.10am on the R680 Cork Road in Waterford city.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. Another teenager boy who was a passenger on the e-scooter was taken to Waterford University Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the bus was uninjured.

The Cork Road is currently closed from the South East Technological University (SETU) to the Ring Road and a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators is being conducted. Local diversions are in place.

Advertisement

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Cork Road in Waterford city between 12.45am and 1.15am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Louth crash

In a separate incident in Co Louth, a male motorcyclist in his 30s was hospitalised with serious injuries following a collision between a lorry and a motorcycle.

The collision happened at around 8.50pm on the N2 at Rathory in Ardee, Co Louth. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The N2 between Ardee and Carrickmacross was closed for several hours following the collision and re-opened in the early hours of this morning.