Teenage boy charged with murder of Lorna Woodnutt appears remotely in court

A TEENAGER ACCUSED of the murder of a woman in Offaly has been remanded in detention for another two weeks.

The teenage male is accused of murdering Lorna Woodnutt at a location in the county on Friday, 29 September last.

The accused appeared before Judge Andrew Cody at Tullamore District Court by videolink from Oberstown Detention Centre.

Because the video was not working, the accused and the prosecution agreed that the brief proceedings could proceed using audio only.

The teenager spoke to confirm his presence and that he could hear the court.

He asked who was present in court.

Judge Cody told him the matter was on camera, so the only people present were gardaí, his solicitor, the court staff and members of the press.

Detective Sergeant Caroline Lyng applied for consent to make a minor amendment to the charge sheet, changing the spelling of a surname and Judge Cody granted the application.

The judge said the appearance was only a formality and that because it would be the accused’s second time to be remanded in detention, the period this time could be up to 14 days.

Aisling Maloney, solicitor for the accused, said she agreeable to two weeks.

She said that while the matter before the court was complex, she asked that it be dealt with as expeditiously as possible.

Judge Cody then remanded the teenager in detention at Oberstown to appear before Tullamore District Court by videolink again on 18 October at 10.15am.

Reporting restrictions which were imposed when the accused first appeared in court last Saturday remain in place.

Those restrictions extend to public sharing of a video related to the case.