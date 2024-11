A 16-YEAR-OLD BOY has died following a fatal hit-and-run in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened in Blackwood, near Robertstown, Co Kildare shortly after midnight. The body of the young pedestrian was brought to Naas General Hospital this morning.

He had been struck by a vehicle. The driver failed to remain at the scene, according to gardaí.

Gardaí have closed the R403 in Blackwood, where the incident happened, ahead of technical examinations.

Anyone who may have witnessed the alleged incident is asked to come forward – particularly those who have camera or dash-cam footage – or contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.