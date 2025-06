TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a 15-year-old boy from Dundalk who died by drowning after getting into difficulty in the river Nanny in Laytown, Co Meath.

The boy has been named locally as Kofi Owusu, from the Blackrock area of Dundalk, Co Louth.

It’s understood that he had jumped into the river with a number of other children from the footbridge in Laytown when he got into difficulty in the river.

The principal of Coláiste Chú Chulainn in Dundalk, Thomas Sharkey, said that the school is heartbroken over the loss of Kofi.

He told RTÉ News Kofi was a “fine young man, very kind, a very caring and a very diligent student.”

Sharkey added that supports will be put in place for students and staff within the school community at this difficult time.

The school posted a statement to social media which said that Kofi was a “very caring young man with a wide circle of friends” and an “accomplished sportsman”.

Kofi had recently played in an All-Ireland basketball final and in a Leinster soccer final in his age group of under-16.

He had finished his Junior Cert exams just ten days ago.

Advertisement

Junior Minister Thomas Byrne has said he was devastated to hear of Kofi’s death.

“My heart goes out to his family, friends, all those who were around Laytown tonight, and all who are grieving.

“A summer moment has turned into an incalculable loss.

“Thank you to the Coast Guard teams, emergency services, and local volunteers who responded.

“Please respect the family’s privacy and Gardai have asked to avoid sharing any images or details online,” he said.

Local councillor in Laytown Carol Lennon told The Journal that the community is in shock following the tragic incident.

“Kids jump off that bridge every year, and I suppose no group thinks the worst is going to happen, and yesterday it did. Someone had actually raised safety concerns about jumping off the bridge during the week in the town, and now this has happened three days later, it is just awful.

“Everyone is thinking about the boy’s friends and family at this terrible time.

“We need more affordable access to swimming lessons, and better water safety education through schools so children know what to do when it comes to public waterways, and also what the best thing to do is if someone you are with gets into difficulty, or if you yourself get into difficulty. There is basic knowledge there that we need to share, because it saves lives.

“Unfortunately in this case it’s too late. This was a tragic, awful accident and support will be needed for the other boys who were there and witnessed this, who have lost their friend and been through something traumatic,” she said.