Wednesday 17 February 2021
Man and woman arrested over killing of teenager in January 2020

The victim cannot be named due to a court restriction on identifying children who have been murdered.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 17 Feb 2021, 9:46 AM
1 hour ago 12,818 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5356792
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

A MAN AND woman have been arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of a teenager. 

The teenager was killed in January 2020.

Due to a court restriction identifying children who have been murdered, he cannot be named at this time. 

The man and woman were arrested in Drogheda and are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. 

The man is being detained at Drogheda Garda Station. The woman is being held at Balbriggan Garda Station. 

These latest arrests bring to seven the number of people arrested in this investigation to date, gardaí said. 

