Man and woman arrested over killing of teenager in January 2020

A MAN AND woman have been arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of a teenager.

The teenager was killed in January 2020.

Due to a court restriction identifying children who have been murdered, he cannot be named at this time.

The man and woman were arrested in Drogheda and are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

The man is being detained at Drogheda Garda Station. The woman is being held at Balbriggan Garda Station.

These latest arrests bring to seven the number of people arrested in this investigation to date, gardaí said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments are closed for legal reasons