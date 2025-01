TWO TEENAGE SISTERS arrested during a Garda investigation into thefts from vulnerable adults in Dublin have been ordered to stay away from people with intellectual disabilities.

On Monday, the pair, aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named because they are minors and have the legal right to anonymity, appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court, and more charges were levelled against them today.

Officers from the Serious Crime Unit at Pearse Street Garda Station originally arrested the two girls on Thursday and detained them under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act to be questioned.

They were each charged with theft of €500 from Joshua Spurling, 23, at Aston Quay, Dublin 2, on January 21. The student with Down syndrome from Greystones, Co Wicklow, had been on a college trip to the city that day.

The girls, accompanied to the hearing by their mother, have an address in Co Dublin.

Garda Sergeant Robbie Byrne had told Judge Brendan Toale that they “made no reply” when charged.

The judge imposed bail terms that they must remain out of Dublin 2 with the usual exception for attending for legal advice, and he told them to reside at their current home address.

The girls, accompanied to court by their mother, were then remanded on bail to appear again in February, pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

However, they were brought back before the same court today on three fresh charges for stealing various sums totalling €703 from another male at two locations on January 20 in the city centre – a store in the Ilac shopping centre and a shop at College Green.

The new charges were put back to the same date in February to join up with the allegations opened in court on Monday.

Judge Paul Kelly added another bail condition, stating they must stay away from people with intellectual disabilities or any education courses they attend.

The girls, who had been granted legal aid and representation, have yet to enter a plea.

A decision has yet to be made on whether their case will remain in the Children’s Court or go forward to the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.