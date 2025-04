TWO TEENAGED MALES have been hospitalised after the moped they were travelling on was involved in a collision with a car in the early hours of this morning.

The collision occurred at approximately 3:35am on Sean McDermott Street, Dublin 1.

Advertisement

The driver of the moped, a male aged in his teens, has been taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, while his passenger, a male also in his teens, was brought to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

The scene was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Due to an earlier interaction between the vehicle involved in the collision and gardaí, a referral has been made to Fiosrú – the Office of the Police Ombudsman, a garda spokesperson said.