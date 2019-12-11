This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 11 December, 2019
Three teens arrested for trying to rob Mullingar off-licence with fake gun

The teens fled the store empty-handed after being fended off by a member of staff.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 10:50 AM
Image: PA/Niall Carson
Image: PA/Niall Carson

THREE TEENAGE BOYS have been arrested following an attempted armed robbery at a off-licence in Mullingar town.

The attempted robbery saw two teens enter the store on Ashe Road shortly after 8pm yesterday evening.

One of the boys threatened a staff member with an apparent hand gun but it’s understood that the staff member fended the teens off before they fled the scene empty-handed.

After the attempted robbers were chased away the alarm was raised and three teenagers were arrested a short time later during a follow-up operation.

An imitation hand gun was recovered by investigating gardaí and the scene is preserved for examination by local scenes of crime officers.

Two of the teens are 15-years-old and the other one is 17. They are all currently detained for questioning at Mullingar Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The gardaí said that the investigation is ongoing.

Ceimin Burke
