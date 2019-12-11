Three teens arrested for trying to rob Mullingar off-licence with fake gun

THREE TEENAGE BOYS have been arrested following an attempted armed robbery at a off-licence in Mullingar town.

The attempted robbery saw two teens enter the store on Ashe Road shortly after 8pm yesterday evening.

One of the boys threatened a staff member with an apparent hand gun but it’s understood that the staff member fended the teens off before they fled the scene empty-handed.

After the attempted robbers were chased away the alarm was raised and three teenagers were arrested a short time later during a follow-up operation.

An imitation hand gun was recovered by investigating gardaí and the scene is preserved for examination by local scenes of crime officers.

Two of the teens are 15-years-old and the other one is 17. They are all currently detained for questioning at Mullingar Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The gardaí said that the investigation is ongoing.