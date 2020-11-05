#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 5 November 2020
Advertisement

Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport is getting a facelift

Plans lodged by DAA aim to improve the terminal’s energy efficiency.

By Adam Daly Thursday 5 Nov 2020, 5:48 PM
6 minutes ago 1,423 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5256789
Image: DAA
Image: DAA

DAA HAS LODGED plans with Fingal County Council to give Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport a major facelift. 

The plans to upgrade the terminal, built in 1972, would see the roof and core façade of the building replaced with a new modern, energy-efficient structure.

The terminal’s existing concrete fins will make way for a combination of glass and solid panels to “create a fresh look for T1 that will improve the overall visual appearance of the airport campus”.

The northern and southern sides of T1 – effectively the front and the back of the building -will feature significantly more glazing within the new design and the removal of the 1970s concrete fins will create a distinctive new look for the terminal, Dublin Airport said. 

As the project is pending approval,  no date is set for these upgrade works to take place.

The project to upgrade the façade and other elements of Terminal 1 has been part of the long-term plans for Dublin Airport for several years, said Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison. 

“While passenger traffic had been hit by the impact of COVID-19, as custodians of Dublin Airport on behalf of the State, DAA must always take a prudent long-term view in relation to managing the facility,” he said. 

“As certain elements of T1 are approaching the end of their life, it makes sense to seek planning permission now for these works, which will be carried out over the coming years.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Dublin Airport T1 Upgrade 3

“Sustainability is at the heart of how we operate at Dublin Airport and this project will have a hugely positive impact on the overall energy consumption levels for Terminal 1,” he added. 

Harrison said the changes will generate a significant improvement in the terminal’s energy efficiency, as it will move the upgraded elements of building from their current BER rating of F to B3. 

Terminal 1 opened in May 1972 at a cost of £7 million and effectively replaced Dublin Airport’s original 1940s terminal. The newer terminal connected passengers more directly with Piers A and B – now the 200 and 300 boarding gate areas – which was built in the early 1960s.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie