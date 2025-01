A GROUP OF Ukrainian women and children who have lived in the Quality Hotel in Redbarn outside Youghal in Co Cork for over two years have expressed shock and despair after being told that they will have to move to a new location.

The 120-room hotel awarded a contract to house Ukrainians arriving in to Ireland was three years ago following the Russian invasion of their homeland.

Since then, many of the female residents have taken up jobs in the area whilst the children have formed friendships whilst attending local schools.

Mila, a mother of two children aged 13 and 8, told 96FM Opinion Line Producer Paul Byrne that she feels “lost and devastated” at the news that they will have to move out of the only home they have known since war ravaged their native country.

“The news that we will be moved is shocking. We are mothers with children and we are very worried about what is happening now. (We can’t go home) because the war is still there and the frontline is moving —unfortunately not in the direction we want it.

“The children already found out about the news and are so upset. They are feeling lost because all of their friends and all of their life (as they know it in Ireland) is here. For three years we are here and if we are uprooted again that will be devastating.

“It can cause serious psychological problems for children. To find new friends, to start a new school — if there even are places — it is terrifying for the small souls. Yesterday my son asked if he could stay here. I didn’t know what to answer. Because we have less than one month to find something here or to be moved.”

Mila says that many women in the centre are working locally and paying taxes.

“We are working and we are studying as well. We are doing everything we can do. The rent is very high here. It is obvious. It is hard to compete (in the rental market). Not many people are renting in Youghal. To find something is almost impossible now.”

A second woman Julia, who has nine year old twins, said that her home town in Ukraine is a very dangerous place as it is near the Russian border.

Julia is hoping that a solution will be found to the crisis in which she and other families find themselves.

“I keep positive thinking. I think Irish people are very friendly and helpful and we can cope with this situation.”

A third woman Jana, who has written to Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman, says that her child is crying pleading with her to be able to stay in the hotel with her friends.

“(She is saying) ‘I don’t want to change my school.’ If we change again I understand it will be a a safe place. But it is a very big stress for us and our children again.”

Nadia (11) says she is very upset at the prospect of having to leave friends from her school to move to a new area.

“I like the school and I have so much friends in this hotel. I don’t want to leave. The people are so nice here. They are always sharing and they always say hi. School is so important to me. I left behind my friends, father, my sports and my house in Ukraine.”

Meabwhile, East Cork Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor has described as “deeply concerning” information emerging from the Department of Integration about moving Ukrainians out of the Quality Hotel.

“Particularly the impact this is going to have on schools in the area. It is very unfair that families are facing relocation during the middle of a school term. I am very angry about the disruption it will have to schools in post primary and primary level. This is being managed extremely poorly.”

In a statement the Department of Integration says that that continue to work as part of a “whole of Government” response to the war in Ukraine with a focus on providing access to emergency temporary accommodation to those fleeing the conflict.

“This supports Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection (BOTPs) to make longer term independent arrangements if they decide to remain in Ireland for the duration of the Temporary Protection Directive.

As the demand for accommodation for BOTPs decreases, and they make their own independent arrangements for accommodation, the Department is carrying vacancies in commercial contracts. As a result, the Department ends contracts on a regular basis in order to ensure value for money and greater oversight of the portfolio.

In 2024, over 400 contracts ended for emergency accommodation, in some cases initiated by the providers in order to return to the private sector, or to offer their accommodation for other uses. At the same time, the need for accommodation for International Protection applicants is increasing and experiencing significant shortages, with over 3,000 people left without an offer of accommodation in 2024.”

The statement added that the provider at this site has expressed an interest in providing accommodation for international protection following the end of the BoTP contract.

“In the next weeks the Department will visit the centre and offer follow on accommodation elsewhere to those that need it, and every effort will be made to keep them as close to their current location as possible. However, given the significant number of moves planned, this may not always be possible. A vacancy mapping exercise is underway, which may give an indication of the vacancies in the area.

“Those fleeing the war in Ukraine are also free to make their own private arrangements for accommodation in the area, either through the pledge or Offer a Home scheme, or by renting privately. Information regarding these options has been given to the people in the accommodation.

“This can also take place after the move to new accommodation if pledged accommodation becomes available later on. Due to the scale involved, the only factors that can be considered when allocating follow-on accommodation are HSE assessed medical needs.

“We appreciate that this is not easy for people and that moving location can be very disruptive, but at all times we were clear that State-funded accommodation for beneficiaries of temporary protection is temporary and subject to change.

“We need to provide the best we can for all those who come to Ireland fleeing the war in Ukraine, and other areas of war or oppression, while balancing this with the requirement to make best possible use of State funds.”