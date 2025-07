AT LEAST 82 people have died, including children at summer camps, following mass floods in central Texas in the US.

The risk of life-threatening floods is still high in Kerr County today, as rescue officials said the death toll was likely to increase.

Rescuers will continue with their search for those reported missing, which includes 10 girls and a counsellor from an all-girls summer camp. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said 41 people were unaccounted for across the state and more could be missing.

At least 68 people have been found dead in Hill County, home to many summer camps.

Ten other deaths were reported in Travis, Burnet, Kendall, Tom Green and Williamson counties, according to local officials.

The governor warned that additional rounds of heavy rain continuing overnight could produce more dangerous flooding, especially in places already saturated.

Authorities have faced questions about whether enough warnings were issued in an area long vulnerable to flooding, and whether enough preparations were made.

President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County and said he would likely visit on Friday: “I would have done it today, but we’d just be in their way.”

Residents began clearing mud and salvaging belongings from their homes yesterday. Some recounted harrowing escapes from rapidly rising floodwaters late on Friday evening.

Reagan Brown said his parents, in their 80s, managed to escape uphill as water entered their home in the town of Hunt. When the couple learned that their 92-year-old neighbour was trapped in her attic, they went back and rescued her.

“Then they were able to reach their toolshed up higher ground, and neighbours throughout the early morning began to show up at their toolshed, and they all rode it out together,” Brown said.