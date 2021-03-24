#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 24 Mar 2021, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #VACCINE WARS: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has responded to reports that there are 29 million AstraZeneca vaccines in a factory in Italy by saying that they should not be blocked from being sent outside the EU, and the supply chain for Covid-19 vaccine supplies must be kept open.

2. #HOUSING CRISIS: The cost of renting a home in Ireland rose by 2.7% in 2020 to an average of €1,256 per month, according to the Residential Tenancies Board.

3. #WALK AND TEST: Four walk-in test centres in Dublin, and a fifth in Tullamore, Co Offaly will open tomorrow, in an effort to bring down cases that are high in certain areas.

4. #GOOD NEWS: Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said that there would be “some slight easing” of restrictions in April, as it emerged just 0.18% of Covid tests in nursing homes were positive.

5. #MASKED STATE EXAMS: Students and teachers will now have to wear face masks for the Leaving Cert oral exams, unless they have personal exemptions, the Department of Education confirmed.

