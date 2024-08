EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

#CRIMINAL DAMAGE Gardaí are investigating after the gates of multiple State premises, including Áras an Uachtaráin and Government Buildings, were rammed overnight

#PARIS 2024 Irish rowers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy have won a gold medal in the Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls final.

#JOB LOSSES US chip maker Intel has announced that it will cut more than 15% of its global workforce as it streamlines operations.

#MATERNITY CARE Women should have the option of having labour induced at 39 weeks and returning home, a consultant at the Rotunda Hospital has said.

#WEATHER Met Éireann has issued status yellow rain warnings for four countries ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.