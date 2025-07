EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #KNEECAP Police in England have concluded their review of footage and audio recordings from Belfast rap trio Kneecap’s gig at Glastonbury last month and have decided not to take any further action.

2. #DIVESTING Ireland’s sovereign wealth fund has quietly divested shareholdings worth over €1 million from two accommodation companies linked to activities in occupied Palestinian territory.

3. #PROPERTY TAX Homeowners in Dublin will pay a higher rate of property tax next year as a result of a vote being held this evening by Dublin City Council.

4. #GAZA A cardinal based in the Middle East has visited the only Catholic church in Gaza, which was serving as a safe sanctuary for Christians and Muslims, one day after three people were killed following an Israeli attack on the parish.

5. #RESTAURANTS Prominant Irish restaurateur Oliver Dunne has said current restaurant closures are largely due to poor decisions businesses made during and after Covid.