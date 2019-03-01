The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CASE CLOSED: Businessman Denis O’Brien has lost his legal case against the Sunday Business Post newspaper this afternoon after the jury said they didn’t believe it was possible to reach a unanimous verdict after over five hours of deliberations.

2. #SHOOTING: A 42-year-old man has been shot dead in the front garden of a house in West Dublin this afternoon.

3. #CLONDALKIN: The neighbours of a woman in her 40s who was killed in her home on Greenfort Drive last night are “in a state of shock” following the incident.

4. #DETAINED: Two UK-registered fishing vessels Dundalk Bay have sparked a political row between the Irish government and the DUP who have accused Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of dragging his heels on a fishing agreement in order to use it as a Brexit bargaining chip.

5. #BBC ROW: A row has broken out in the UK after a politician accused a BBC documentary-maker of sending a “distorted image” of Africa in her social media posts.