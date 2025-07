EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS A father-of-two who inadvertently recorded the moment he stabbed his wife to death told paramedics and gardaí at the scene that the deceased was having an affair and he “freaked out” after seeing “something on her phone about sex”, a court has heard.

2. #FATAL CRASH A teenager has been killed in a two-vehicle collision on the N71 road in Cork this morning.

3. #GAZA Israel has begun shelling the central Gazan city of Deir el-Balah after announcing yesterday it was expanding operations, including “in an area where it has not operated before” in more than 21 months of war.

4. #CORPORAL PUNICHMENT Victims of sexual and physical abuse within the Irish education system have expressed anger over the exclusion of “barbaric” corporal punishment from a major new inquiry into abuse in Irish schools.

5. #WEATHER The level of rainfall in Dublin since yesterday has amounted to nearly as much as what is usually spread out across the entire month of July, figures from Met Éireann show.