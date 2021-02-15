The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #VACCINE ROLLOUT: The locations for 37 vaccination centres across Ireland were revealed today, with at least one in every county in Ireland.

2. #COURTS: A father of three who crossed over to the wrong side of the road twenty times while drink driving and then threatened to kill a concerned member of the public who confronted him has been jailed for three years.

3. #THE NORTH: A further 234 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, with the total deaths reaching 2,000.

4. #NIGERIA’S ‘TROUBLEMAKER’: Nigerian economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was appointed as the first female and first African head of the World Trade Organization.

5. #UK: The first guests who will check into British government-designated accommodation have arrived in England as the UK’s hotel quarantine regime begins.