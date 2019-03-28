The 5 at 5: Thursday

Mood. Source: Shutterstock/cynoclub

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

#GROUNDED: Icelandic airline WOW Air has ceased operation, cancelling all flights and disrupting thousands of passenger’s travel plans.

#BREAK POINT: Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Republic of Ireland after Irish fans threw tennis balls on the pitch as part of a protest during Tuesday night’s game against Georgia.

#THE END OF MAY: Theresa May will put her Brexit deal forward for a vote on Friday after House Speaker John Bercow said that he would allow it.

#CRISIS: Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has been criticised after the number of homeless people, as measured by the State, rose above 10,000 for the first time.

#VIRAL: The Vatican has reacted to the viral video of Pope Francis withdrawing his hand to stop people kissing his ring, explaining that it was done “because of hygiene”.