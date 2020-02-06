The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BOMB PLOT: The PSNI said they believe that the Continuity IRA was behind a Brexit Day bomb plot.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: A third case of the virus has been confirmed in England.

3. #DOWN TO EARTH: NASA astronaut Christina Koch returned to Earth safely today after shattering the spaceflight record for female astronauts with a stay of almost 11 months aboard the International Space Station.

4. #APPEAL: Two Healy-Rae brothers in Kerry have lodged an appeal against their convictions for assault.

5. #DENIED: Gardaí said they won’t sanction a climate action protest by secondary school students in Dublin city tomorrow.