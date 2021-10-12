The 5 at 5: Tuesday

#Open journalism No news is bad news

By Eoghan Dalton Tuesday 12 Oct 2021, 5:00 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BUDGET 2022: It’s that time of year again, and the Budget for next year features small increases in pension and core welfare payments, free contraception for young women and discount public transport fares for 19-23-year-oldsThe Journal also has a roundup of the main items from the Government’s announcement. 

2. #PADDY MOLONEY: The death has been announced of Paddy Moloney, founder of The Chieftains and an iconic figure in Irish traditional music.

3. #GEORGIA: A murder investigation has been launched by police in Georgia after the body of a man from County Mayo was discovered in a river in the eastern European nation.

4. # OWEN KEEGAN: There have been calls from Sinn Féin’s Dublin City councillors for local authority chief executive Owen Keegan to resign over highly criticised comments he made about student accommodation. 

5. #SALLY ROONEY: The acclaimed author has said her decision not to sell the translation rights to her new book to an Israeli-based publishing house was because she wants to express her solidarity with the “Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom, justice and equality”.

