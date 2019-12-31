The 5 at 5: New Year's Eve

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #AUSTRALIA: Firefighters in Australia have shared the moment their truck was overrun by the bushfire that continues to ravage the south of the country.

2. #AUTOGRASS: A non-profit motorsport club in Cork was extensively vandalised in the early hours of Monday morning. The club’s owners say the repair bill could run to thousands of euro.

3. ##IRAQ: A large crowd of protesters have stormed the US embassy in Baghdad chanting “Death to America”, as anger increases across the country over air strikes which killed two dozen fighters.

4. #OVERINDULGING: An expert in the UK has said people who feel anxious about returning to work are likely to be suffering from alcohol withdrawals following the festive season.

5. #HACKING: An American company that claims it is being blackmailed by hackers for $6 million has gone to the High Court in Dublin to seek an emergency injunction to remove confidential information posted about it on the internet.