This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 31 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: New Year's Eve

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 31 Dec 2019, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,540 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4950631
Image: Shutterstock/Timofeev Vladimir
Image: Shutterstock/Timofeev Vladimir

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #AUSTRALIA: Firefighters in Australia have shared the moment their truck was overrun by the bushfire that continues to ravage the south of the country.

2. #AUTOGRASS: A non-profit motorsport club in Cork was extensively vandalised in the early hours of Monday morning. The club’s owners say the repair bill could run to thousands of euro.

 3. ##IRAQ: A large crowd of protesters have stormed the US embassy in Baghdad chanting “Death to America”, as anger increases across the country over air strikes which killed two dozen fighters.

4. #OVERINDULGING: An expert in the UK has said people who feel anxious about returning to work are likely to be suffering from alcohol withdrawals following the festive season. 

5. #HACKING: An American company that claims it is being blackmailed by hackers for $6 million has gone to the High Court in Dublin to seek an emergency injunction to remove confidential information posted about it on the internet.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie