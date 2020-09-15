This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 15 September 2020
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 4:52 PM
Image: Alona Rjabceva
Image: Alona Rjabceva

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1 #LONG TERM PLAN: The Government has announced its five-level plan for ‘Living with Covid-19′ over the next six months.

2. #AIR TRAVEL: The Government has said it will expand the Green List from Monday as it’s set to change its travel advice for a number of countries.

3. #PUBS Publicans and drinks industry groups have hit out at the fact so-called ‘wet pubs’ will remain closed in Dublin.

4. #CENSUS The next Census has been postponed from 2021 to 2022, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has announced. 

5. #OZ Australia recorded no new coronavirus deaths for the first time in two months today, as a slowdown in new cases allowed a crippling lockdown in its second-biggest city to be eased. 

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

