The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1 #LONG TERM PLAN: The Government has announced its five-level plan for ‘Living with Covid-19′ over the next six months.
2. #AIR TRAVEL: The Government has said it will expand the Green List from Monday as it’s set to change its travel advice for a number of countries.
3. #PUBS Publicans and drinks industry groups have hit out at the fact so-called ‘wet pubs’ will remain closed in Dublin.
4. #CENSUS The next Census has been postponed from 2021 to 2022, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has announced.
5. #OZ Australia recorded no new coronavirus deaths for the first time in two months today, as a slowdown in new cases allowed a crippling lockdown in its second-biggest city to be eased.
