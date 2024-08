EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #OVERDOSES Prison officers have said a mass overdose incident in Portlaoise Prison yesterday is a direct result of inaction from successive Ministers and governments.

2. #GAZA A pair of twin newborns and their mother have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza.

3. #DUNDRUM A local network of community and civic groups in Tipperary have signed a petition to “reject hate and division” in the county and demand that Government do “better for everyone”.

4. #PROPERTY House prices rose by 8.6% nationally in the twelve months up to the end of June, new data from the Central Statistics Office has shown.

5. #CONSUMERS Eir and Ryanair have topped the list of the companies most frequently named by consumers who made a complaint to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.